Bomb threat leads to shutdown of eastbound 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Saturday, January 20, 2024 5:59AM
EB 118 Freeway blocked in Porter Ranch for bomb threat investigation
The 118 Freeway was blocked in the Porter Ranch area Friday night as authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle.
PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 118 Freeway was blocked in the Porter Ranch area Friday night as authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle.

Eastbound lanes were blocked around Reseda Boulevard around 9 p.m. and many drivers were exiting the freeway via an onramp amid the massive backup.

The CHP says the incident started around 8:45 p.m. when a person called authorities to claim police were following them.

At one point the person claimed there was a bomb inside the van. The person was taken into custody but officers blocked the freeway so the vehicle could be investigated.

Footage from AIR7HD showed the van with its doors open and officers taking position on the freeway several hundred feet away.

DEVELOPING: This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.

