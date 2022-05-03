LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In honor of Jewish History Month, the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles has a new exhibition, "I'll Have What She's Having: The Jewish Deli."
The exhibit is an effort to take a close look at the influence and contributions the Jewish have made to our society through a fun exploration of food, specifically the Jewish deli.
"L.A. is one of the cultural capitals of the world, really. And I think what we do well here is creating culture is sharing culture," said Laura Mart, co-curator at the Skirball Cultural Center.
And the Jewish deli scene is an integral part of our Los Angeles diverse culture. Mart hopes that through a lens of food, people will get a true sense of the contributions immigrants have made to our communities.
Skirball Cultural Center exhibition celebrates American Jewish history and culture through food
