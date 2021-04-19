12-year-old girl, woman hospitalized after being shot near birthday party in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 12-year-old girl and 37-year-old woman were hospitalized after being shot outside a birthday party in South Los Angeles over the weekend.The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday near 74th Street and Hobart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Police say the two were walking outside when a car pulled up and the passenger of that vehicle got out and fired multiple shots.Investigators have not yet determined a motive or whether the suspects in the car knew the victims. The girl and woman are listed in stable condition.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department's 77th Street Division at (323) 786-5077. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.