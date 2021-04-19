12-year-old girl, woman hospitalized after being shot near birthday party in South Los Angeles

EMBED <>More Videos

12-year-old girl, woman shot near birthday party in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 12-year-old girl and 37-year-old woman were hospitalized after being shot outside a birthday party in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday near 74th Street and Hobart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the two were walking outside when a car pulled up and the passenger of that vehicle got out and fired multiple shots.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or whether the suspects in the car knew the victims. The girl and woman are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department's 77th Street Division at (323) 786-5077. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentbirthdaywoman injuredshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Golden State Stimulus: Californians to start receiving one-time $600 payments
Evacuations ordered for 10-acre Riverside County fire
14 passengers rescued after boat sinks off Newport Beach
Protests held in parts of LA calling for justice in George Floyd trial
ICE to stop using the term 'illegal alien' referring to immigrants
Capitol officer died of natural causes after riot: medical examiner
Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to jury
Show More
Average price of regular gas in LA County now more than $4 per gallon
Scottie Pippen's son, Antron Pippen, dies at 33
Woman in NorCal dies in skydiving accident after parachute gets tangled
LA County opening 2 new community-based vaccine sites today
Family mourns 7-year-old shot, killed at Chicago McDonald's drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News