Car slams into outdoor dining area at Sierra Madre restaurant, narrowly missing pedestrians: Video

Surveillance video captured the harrowing moment when a sedan barreled onto the outdoor dining area at a Sierra Madre restaurant, narrowly missing two pedestrians.

The crash occurred about 5:44 p.m. Wednesday outside The Only Place in Town restaurant in the 100 block of West Sierra Madre Boulevard.

The surveillance footage appears to show two adults walking through the otherwise empty patio when the car slams through a barricade, coming perilously close to the pedestrians. They do not appear to be injured.

The driver of the vehicle was also unharmed.

The cause of the collision was unknown.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told ABC7 that the outdoor dining area was later repaired and was expected to reopen for seating on Thursday.