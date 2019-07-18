13 Philadelphia police officers to be fired following Facebook post investigation

The officers are on a 30-day suspension with intent to dismiss, Ross said during a news conference on Thursday.
A total of 72 officers had been placed on administrative leave. Many of those officers will face disciplinary action ranging from reprimand to five-day suspension.
Four officers will be suspended for 30 days.
"I continue to be angered and very disappointed by these posts, many of these - in my view - violate the basic tenets of human decency," Ross said. "I'm saddened by the fact that there even some who would attempt to justify such hateful and vile behavior."
Commissioner Ross: It's disheartening that in 2019 we have people who have these views... I am very troubled and I understand the dismay that the public would have, because we have it as well. @PhillyPolice @6abc— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) July 18, 2019
Ross said the posts contained such messages such as "death to Islam" or described African-Americans as "thugs." Some also suggested violence to transgender individuals.
Ross said the department considered several factors when deciding on discipline, including the officers' Constitutional rights and the integrity of the police department.
Many of them committed a violation of the department's social media directive, Ross said.
Mayor says he is deeply disturbed as Philadelphia Police department is looking into racist and offensive comments that appeared on several officers' Facebook pages. @6abc— Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) July 18, 2019
In a statement, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 President John McNesby said the FOP is "disappointed that our officers will be terminated without due process."
The FOP is meeting with each officer to prepare a response.
"FOP Lodge #5 and our members condemn racist and hateful speech in any form," said McNesby. "The overwhelming majority of our members serve this city with integrity and professionalism."
The department has been investigating the posts since last month. The posts were compiled in a database by the Plain View Project and published by Injustice Watch, a not-for-profit journalism organization.
Attorney Emily Baker-White reviewed public posts of more than 14,000 officers in eight cities, including Philadelphia, York (Pa.), Dallas, St. Louis and Phoenix.
According to Injustice Watch, of the more than 1,000 Philadelphia officers identified on Facebook by Baker-White, 328 of them posted troubling content.
Many of the comments called for violence against Muslims, protestors, immigrants, and those accused of crimes. Some posts celebrated police brutality and in a few cases called for violence against women.
The city hired an independent law firm to help investigate the posts.
In a statement issued back in June, Ross said the department is taking several steps toward addressing the issue, including anti-racist and anti-bias training, training on social media and discrimination policies, and an internal auditing process to monitor social media posts by police personnel.