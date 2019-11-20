13-year-old boy found safe at Gold Line station after going missing in Altadena

Jeremiah Rayshawn Gibson was last seen Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Altadena public library located on the 2600 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to authorities. (L.A. County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old boy was found safe after having gone missing in Altadena, authorities said.

Jeremiah Rayshawn Gibson was found by transit deputies at the APU/Citrus Gold Line station Wednesday around 9 a.m. and was reunited with his guardian. He last had been seen Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Altadena public library located on the 2600 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Gibson was last seen wearing a blue jacket and shirt with black pants and shoes. He is five-feet two-inches tall, weighing 106 pounds.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is urged to call the Altadena sheriff's station at (626) 798- 1113. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.
