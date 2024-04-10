15-year-old girl, her infant son found safe after going missing in Lancaster last week

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old mother and her infant son have been located after they were reported missing last week.

The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday evening that Susana and Jason Almarez had been found.

The Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help in finding the pair after they were last seen last Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of Gamet Lane in Lancaster.

"This Endangered Missing Advisory has been deactivated. The subjects have been located," CHP posted on X around 8:16 p.m.

No other details were given.