Pomona: 15-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued during undercover police operation

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old female victim of human trafficking was rescued Tuesday during an undercover police operation in Pomona, authorities said.Plainclothes officers were conducting surveillance in the East Holt Avenue Corridor when they encountered the girl, who had been reported missing from Riverside County, according to a statement from the Pomona Police Department.The teenager was interviewed and "appropriate resources were activated to assist her," the news release said.Pomona police use such undercover operations to allow victims of human trafficking the opportunity to speak with law enforcement and victims' advocates in an effort to help them relocate to safe locations, the statement said.Anyone with information about human trafficking or prostitution is asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.