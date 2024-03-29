$2.1 million freeway beautification project begins in North Hollywood

Nearby residents hope the security fencing, plus all the landscaping and art, make the entire area more welcoming.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Communities surrounding a couple of freeways in North Hollywood are getting a makeover.

Landscaping is already underway. That's part one of a $2.1 million beautification project along stretches of the 170 and the 101 freeways.

"If you're a native of the Valley, you'll always hear the same rhetoric 'what about the Valley, don't forget about the Valley' and I'm thrilled we're investing in this," said State Senator Caroline Menjivar, who attended Thursday's groundbreaking at Valley Plaza Park.

Caltrans touted all the improvements that will be made at Valley Plaza Park, including removing graffiti, fixing fences and adding artwork to the pedestrian bridge just south of Sherman Way.

For those involved, it's not just about making it look pretty.

"This project is more than just an aesthetic enhancement, it's a testament to our communities, commitment to sustainability and inclusiveness," said Nick Wright, President of the North Hollywood West Neighborhood Council.

The beautification is part of the governor's $1.2 billion dollar Clean California initiative, with this project taking aim at the 170 Freeway from Victory to Roscoe and the 101 Freeway interchange at Lankershim.

Those who live near Valley Plaza Park, like Denise Vega, say they've been waiting forever for a project like this.

"It's nice they're going to we're going to have something pretty to look at, maybe some nice landscaping along the freeway, clean up the homeless,' said Vega, who has lived in the area with her husband for 37 years.

Unhoused people living along the freeway on these stretches aren't being forced to leave, but they're notified about the project. As improvements occur, people previously living in those parks don't often return.

Capt. Warner Castillo, LAPD's commanding officer in North Hollywood, says it's called crime prevention through environmental design, and says that he has seen it work.

As the park improves, and neighbors pack those areas, others find somewhere else to live.

Nearby residents hope the security fencing, plus all the landscaping and art, make the entire area more welcoming.

"I think green space and open space in L.A. city are under attack, so what green space we have should be preserved," said Ron Bitzer, who heads the Valley Plaza Advisory Board.

The work will continue through the summer and the project is slated to be completed by late fall.