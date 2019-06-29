18 kidnapping victims found 'enslaved' in Houston home, police say

By Courtney Fischer
HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities arrested and charged five people who allegedly kidnapped, smuggled and sexually assaulted multiple people in Houston.

During a press conference on Friday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the arrests of the alleged kidnappers.



On June 5, a family contacted the Houston Police Department to report their relative was being held for a ransom, and that the kidnappers would not release the relative without a specific amount of money.

Detectives with the Homicide Division, Human Trafficking Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Division worked quickly to locate the suspects and began a rescue operation.



Authorities located a stash house at 10427 Rockcrest Rd. where 18 people, including two women, were allegedly being held in the safe house.

The two women were allegedly held captive in the home for 25 days, and sexually assaulted by three of the five men arrested.

The other 16 men were allegedly being held with little to no clothing, and were "enslaved, in some cases, for work and sex."

Detectives said 18 people, including two women, were being held for ransom. They also found four guns, more than $10,000 in cash and 19 grams of cocaine.



Suspects
Jose Silvestre, 18, is charged with aggravated sexual assault and engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping.

Fredy Moreno-Gil, 26, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping.

Gabriel Salazar-Bautista, 35, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping.

Jose Manuel Aviles-Diaz, 26, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping and possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance.

Moris Gudiel Campos Gomez, 39, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping and possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smugglingkidnappingu.s. & worldsexual assaulttraffic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News