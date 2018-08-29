Armed 18-year-old dies after Redlands officer-involved shooting

Officers surround the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Redlands on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
An 18-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Redlands Tuesday night.

Redlands Police Department Public Information Officer Carl Baker said officers responded to a call about a suicidal man with a gun in the 31000 block of Florida Street. When they arrived, they tried to disarm him with "non-lethal means."

The man then ran away before turning on officers with his gun, authorities said. Officers fired shots and struck him in the area of Highway 10 near Live Oak Canyon.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

The man's identity was not released.
