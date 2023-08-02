Explore the golden age of flying at the 1940 Air Terminal

Step back in time and discover a time when flying was reserved for the rich and glamorous.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The 1940 Air Terminal once served as the first Houston Municipal Airport. The building is now a historical landmark and serves as a museum dedicated to celebrating the early days of aviation.

"Come in the front door and you'll get that feeling of what is was like to come to this terminal building in the 1940's," Executive Director Maggie Brown said.

The museum displays a variety of aviation history from flight attendant uniforms to airline advertisements. Currently there is an exhibit that honors the Fly Girls of World War II, which tell the story of the female pilots who used to train in Houston.

The museum is located at 8325 Travelair Street.