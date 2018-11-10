WOOLSEY FIRE

2 arrested for looting in Ventura County Woolsey Fire evacuation zone, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of looting in the evacuated area of Ventura County, according to law enforcement officials.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of looting in the evacuated area of Ventura County, according to law enforcement officials.

Sgt. Eric Buschow with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news conference Saturday the arrests were made in connection with two instances of looting, and one of the arrests involved a chase.

"If you come here with the intent of taking advantage of this situation, we will arrest you and you will go to jail," Buschow said.

Buschow did not identify the suspects.

Chief John Benedict with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said there have been no instances of looting in Los Angeles County. He added that more than 200 law enforcement officers have been dispatched to secure the evacuation zones in Los Angeles County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimearrestwildfireWoolsey Firesouthern californiacaliforniabrush firefirepolice chaseLos Angeles CountyVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Rouda declares victory over Rohrabacher in 48th District race
VIDEO: Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Show More
Trump threatens to pull federal funding for California wildfires
Dozens of Malibu homes destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire gets closer to Pepperdine
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Brush fire near LA Zoo in Griffith Park burns 30 acres
More News