Two people have been arrested on suspicion of looting in the evacuated area of Ventura County, according to law enforcement officials.Sgt. Eric Buschow with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news conference Saturday the arrests were made in connection with two instances of looting, and one of the arrests involved a chase."If you come here with the intent of taking advantage of this situation, we will arrest you and you will go to jail," Buschow said.Buschow did not identify the suspects.Chief John Benedict with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said there have been no instances of looting in Los Angeles County. He added that more than 200 law enforcement officers have been dispatched to secure the evacuation zones in Los Angeles County.