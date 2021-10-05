Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm Woolsey Fire lawsuit

The jury found that the insurance giant's failure to pay policy benefits for Doherty's home was unreasonable and without proper cause,'' according to the jury form filed in Los Angeles federal court.
The verdict covers damages to Doherty's house and property, emotional
distress and attorney's fees.
Doherty, who starred in "Beverly Hills, 90210,'' "Charmed'' and "Heathers'' revealed in February 2020 that the breast cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2015 had recurred and progressed to stage 4.
Her attorneys said in court documents that instead of living out her remaining years peacefully in her home, Ms. Doherty remains displaced and battling with her insurance company.''
State Farm said in a statement that the company empathizes with the 50-year-old Doherty and wishes her the best, but is disappointed by the jury's decision and respectfully disagrees with it.
"We will explore all available legal options, including appealing the verdict,'' the insurance company stated.
Doherty's attorney Devin McRae applauded the verdict in a statement obtained by City News Service.
"We thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful consideration of Shannen's case,'' McRae said.
"We are happy they saw the case the way we do. This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings.''
