2 arrested for Rolex robberies in Los Angeles

In one of the robberies, surveillance video shows a man being violently shoved to the ground by the robbers, who took jewelry and a Rolex watch.
One person is in custody for this crime and the watch has been returned to the victim.
But LAPD detectives say the web of the so-called Rolex robberies is complicated.
One or more street gangs are involved but police say that no one robbery has the same group of suspects.
The LAPD's Wilshire Division is investigating at least nine of these.
Thursday police were able to give the victim back his valuables.
It is not yet known if the recent robbery of a Rolex and shooting at a Beverly Hills restaurant is connected to these suspects.