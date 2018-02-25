2 arrested for running marijuana grow, stealing electricity in Oak Hills

Two transients in Oak Hills were arrested on suspicion of running a large marijuana grow operation at a home and stealing electricity to power it all.Around 9 a.m. Friday, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 6600 block of Mesa Linda Road. When deputies entered the home, they found a large indoor marijuana grow.Authorities said more than 1,850 plants in various stages of growth were found, along with more than 20 pounds of processed marijuana.The grow also used an advanced lighting system, air conditioning, fans and exhaust blowers to control the climate as well as an air filtering system to control the smell.Detectives also discovered that electricity was being stolen, which came out to about "several thousand dollars."Two men - 48-year-old Yafu Fu and 47-year-old Yufeng Huang - were found in the home and arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug house, conspiracy and utility theft.Anyone with more information was urged to call the sheriff's department's gangs and narcotics division at (909) 387-8400. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.