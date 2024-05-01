Threat 'neutralized' after active shooter reported outside Wisconsin middle school

The school district said that "the individual did not breach entryway" of the middle school.

An active shooter was reported outside a Wisconsin middle school Wednesday, school officials said.

The threat has been "neutralized" outside the building and the Mount Horeb Area School District said no injuries have been reported "with the exception of the alleged assailant," the district said.

The district said police responded to help "scope out" an active shooter at the Mount Horeb Middle School.

"The individual did not breach (the) entryway," the district said on Facebook.

No additional suspects have been located following an initial search of the school, the district said.

All school district buildings went into lockdown around 11:15 a.m. local time, the district said. Students at the intermediate center have since been evacuated.

"You would be so proud of our students and staff, and we're so grateful for our first responders," the district said.

Mount Horeb is located about 20 miles southwest of Madison.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.