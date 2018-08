The Los Angeles Police Department arrested two car burglars for stealing thousands of items from several vehicles in Van Nuys and Sylmar.Officers served two search warrants Monday to recover the items and arrest Shant Balyan, 24, as well as David Asoyan, 27.The LAPD said that the items recovered were either stolen or purchased using stolen credit cards.Balyan and Asoyan are facing charges of identity theft, drug possession and possessing stolen property.