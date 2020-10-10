2 arrested in case of missing LA firefighter who may have been kidnapped in Mexico, authorities say

The couple, identified only as 32-year-old Fanny N. and 27-year-old Santos N., were arrested Thursday in possession of bank cards with Francisco Aguilar's name on them. The cards had been used at different businesses in several Mexican cities after his disappearance, investigators said, but claim they have no information on his whereabouts.
"They haven't said anything about their knowledge on where my dad is, which I'm sure is a lie because they have been using his credit cards, which is a bold move, especially using his phone," said his daughter, Amaris Aguilar.
Her father disappeared in mid-August after he went to the condominium he owns near Rosarito, a popular coastal destination in Mexico.
The FBI says Fanny N. allegedly lured Aguilar into meeting her for a date. Instead, Santos N. helped to kidnap him.
Authorities say blood stains matching Aguilar were found at the scene and witnesses in the area reported gunshots.
The 48-year-old's disappearance has prompted an FBI search, in collaboration with Mexican authorities, as his deeply concerned family has been calling for his safe return.
"It's heartless. They took a family member, a father, a fireman and just used his stuff like normal. It's disgusting," said Aguilar's other daughter Bella.
His home was found ransacked and his Jeep and other possessions are missing.
Investigators believe he was injured during the alleged kidnapping but, at this point, don't know if he is dead or alive. His devastated daughters are clinging to hope he will be found safe and sound.
All they want is to find their father and say they won't give up their fight until they do.
"Right now it's not over until it's over. So, we don't know the outcome and we won't deal with those emotions until we know what emotions to deal with," Amaris said.