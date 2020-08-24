LAFD firefighter missing after trip to Mexico, FBI assisting in investigation

A firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department is missing after a recent trip to Mexico.
The family of Francisco Aguilar, 48, says the firefighter arrived in Rosarito, Mexico Thursday morning. Aguilar, a father of two from Rancho Cucamonga, went to check on his vacation home and was in communication with his family throughout the day.

Family says he knows the area well, but they haven't heard from him since Thursday evening and it is unusual for him not to stay in contact with his loved ones.

His brother also visited the condo and found it had been ransacked -- with no sign of Aguilar. The family suspects foul play.

His Jeep vehicle and dirt bike are also missing.

The FBI said it is providing assistance to Mexican authorities, who are leading the investigation.

His family has released a flier, hoping someone will come forward with news of his whereabouts.
