COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have arrested two juveniles in the shooting death of 15-year-old Samantha Bustos, whose body was found in an industrial area of Compton last week.
Relatives had described Bustos as quiet and a good friend. Her body was found behind a bush around 1:30 a.m. on Victoria Street on March 25.
Police said on Wednesday the autopsy revealed that Bustos had been shot in the upper body.
Detectives say they were led to a 15-year-old boy who they believed was present at the time of her killing and involved in events that happened afterward. They interviewed him and then arrested him and booked him for murder. The name of the juvenile was not released.
On Tuesday, detectives say they were led to another 15-year-old believed to be involved in her death. They went to his home in the 1200 block of South Central Avenue in Compton to detain him.
When he spotted the deputies, he fled but was found on a nearby rooftop. He was detained for questioning and officials say the teen implicated himself in Bustos' shooting death during questioning and he was booked for murder.
Bustos had spent the last several years under the care of her grandmother. A relative said Samantha and her friend begged Samantha's grandmother to let her spend the night on Friday, the last time she was seen alive. That friend reportedly told her family she was spending the night at Samantha's.
2 teens arrested in shooting death of Compton 15-year-old Samantha Bustos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News