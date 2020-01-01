2 murder suspects arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of 62-year-old Tustin man

Police said the victim, 62-year-old David Nakaki, was taking his evening walk on Dec. 9 when he was attacked. People driving in the area found Nakaki on the ground near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Norwood Park.
"It looks like these suspects were just looking for a random victim to rob that night and unfortunately our victim happened to be there," said Captain Robert Wright with the Tustin Police Department.
Since then, people who live in the area have been concerned over the safety of their community, some even avoiding taking evening walks as well, until authorities arrested who they believe committed the crime.
RELATED: 62-year-old man fatally stabbed in Tustin; police searching for suspect
Miguel Orellana of Anaheim, 19, and his 25-year-old girlfriend Erika Pineda of Santa Ana were arrested for murder on Dec. 28. Detectives say witness statements and evidence collected at the scene lead them to the arrest.
Police say Orellana has a criminal history. Both suspects were scheduled to be formally charged in court Monday, but their arraignments were pushed back until Jan. 17.
Detectives say Nakaki is survived by two older children.