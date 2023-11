If you have any old $2 bills lying around, they could be worth thousands.

If you have any old $2 bills lying around, they could be worth thousands.

Some newer bills, such as those printed in 2003 could have significant value.

One $2 bill from 2003 with a very low serial number recently sold at auction for $2,4-00.

It later resold for $4,000.

The auction site US Currency Auctions estimated that any uncirculated $2 bill from nearly every year back to 1917 is worth at least $1,000.