A street-racing crash in South Los Angeles has left two childhood friends fighting for their lives.Authorities said a mother and two 9-year-old girls were inside a maroon car when the crash happened on Dec. 9. The two friends - Ashley Gregorio and Delila Rangel - are now both dealing with massive head trauma at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center."Right now, they're going through a series of surgeries and really are battling for their life right now," Detective Ryan Moreno said.Moreno said the driver of the Chevy Camaro was racing a driver in a black Ford Mustang. When the Camaro hit the victims at the intersection of Hoover and Florence, police said the driver in the Mustang took off."Prior to the accident we got blocks and blocks of these guys racing, driving at a high rate of speed before it happened," Moreno said.Authorities arrested the driver of the wrecked Camaro, but they need the public's help to find the driver of the Mustang. The suspect's vehicle is described as having two doors, with black rims, a black rear-wing spoiler and possible light or tan interior.The outstanding suspect is facing a non-contact felony hit-and-run. Authorities said even though he did not hit the victims' vehicle, his street racing caused the crash.