2 crime scenes unfold blocks away from each other in Lancaster; detectives unclear if connected

Details are limited, but according to witnesses who spoke with Eyewitness News at one of the scenes, the victim was stabbed to death near a bus stop.

Details are limited, but according to witnesses who spoke with Eyewitness News at one of the scenes, the victim was stabbed to death near a bus stop.

Details are limited, but according to witnesses who spoke with Eyewitness News at one of the scenes, the victim was stabbed to death near a bus stop.

Details are limited, but according to witnesses who spoke with Eyewitness News at one of the scenes, the victim was stabbed to death near a bus stop.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives are investigating two incidents that unfolded Friday afternoon in Lancaster, one of which left a person dead and another that involved a report of a shooting near a Walmart.

Person allegedly stabbed; investigation underway

The first incident happened just after noon near the intersection of 3rd St E and E Avenue J.

Details are limited, but according to witnesses who spoke with Eyewitness News at the scene Friday, the victim was stabbed to death near a bus stop in the 300 block of East Avenue J.

The sheriff's department said the victim, who has not been identified, was treated at the scene then rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No additional information was available Friday afternoon, including details about a suspect or suspects.

ABC7 was on the scene as the investigation was unfolding. Detectives were seen canvassing the area with at least 12 patrol units responding to the scene.

Shots fired near a Walmart store

According to the sheriff's department, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon near a Walmart in the 1700 block of East Avenue J, just a few blocks away from the previous crime scene.

Investigators confirmed shots were fired, but no one was struck. Initially, there were reports of this possibly being an active shooter situation, but that later turned out to be unfounded.

The suspect in this incident has not been found. Video from AIR7 HD showed part of the parking lot cordoned off with yellow tape near the front entrance of a Walmart store.

As of Friday afternoon, detectives are working to see if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.