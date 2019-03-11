2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights

Family members say 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones is the girl whose body was found on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, although authorities have not confirmed the victim's identity.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people have been detained in connection with a girl whose body was found on a Hacienda Heights hiking trail, the sheriff's department said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the girl's identity as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones of Los Angeles County.

"Investigators have detained two persons of interest in this case and they are actively continuing their investigation," the sheriff's department wrote in a press release.

The identity of the two people has not been released.

The announcement came hours after a local family came forward identifying the girl as Trinity. The sheriff's department confirmed that identity later Sunday night.
A sketch shows an unidentified girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5, 2019.

A sketch shows an unidentified girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5, 2019.



The family put up a makeshift memorial for Trinity near where her body was found in a rollaway duffel bag on March 5.

Antonio Jones, who said he is Trinity's father, described the girl as "fun, loving, big heart, bubbly."

"Little girl could've been whatever she wanted to be in life," he said.

The memorial at the site adorned with balloons and teddy bears declares "Rest In Heaven Our Trinity Love Jones."
Her body was found that morning on a hiking trail south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive.

Officials said it appeared the body had been pushed off the edge of the roadway down an embankment onto an equestrian trail within 24 hours of the discovery by local workers doing maintenance on the trail.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner's office later ruled her death a homicide. The exact cause of death is being withheld.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
