2 dogs stolen from Long Beach home during burglary

Two Shih Tzu dogs were taken from a home in Long Beach and police need help in tracking down the possible suspects. (Long Beach Police Department)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Long Beach Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in tracking down burglary suspects involved in the theft of two small dogs.

The two Shih Tzu dogs, Wesley and Bowie, were reported missing from the 5800 block of Monlaco Road in Long Beach on Monday when the victim discovered their home had been burglarized.

Video surveillance shows three suspects and a suspect vehicle at the burglarized home shortly after 5 p.m. and leaving the scene a few minutes later going eastbound on Monlaco Road.

The suspect vehicle is a 2018 silver Jeep Compass with tinted windows.

If you have more information concerning the burglary, you can contact Detective Daniel Martinez at (562) 570-7392, or submit anonymous tips at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and through the P3 Tips app.
