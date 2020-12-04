Lancaster: 2 found dead in home after firefighters respond to report of gas leak, homicide investigators say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8423831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Following the recent restrictions on outdoor dining, the list of cities looking to break away from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is growing.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people, possibly teenagers, were found dead in a Lancaster home on Friday morning after firefighters responded to a report of a possible gas leak, authorities said.Firefighters arrived at the single-story house in the 45000 block of Century Circle shortly after 7:30 a.m. and discovered the bodies, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Sheriff's deputies were immediately summoned to the scene, where homicide detectives "learned that the deceased male and female both appeared to be suffering from lacerations and stab wounds," a news release said.The identities of the victims were not disclosed by officials."It doesn't seem to be that the cause of death from the two people inside have anything to do with a gas leak," LASD Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters outside the residence.One person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, a Fire Department dispatcher said. That individual's possible injuries were not described.According to authorities, investigators were questioning a man, a woman and two other children who were also at the home."The relationship between the decedents and the four persons at the location is unknown at this time," the sheriff's statement said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.