2 found dead in trailer in Whittier, police say

Two people were found dead inside a trailer in Whittier Monday night, police said. (OnScene.TV)

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were found dead inside a trailer in Whittier Monday night, police said.

Whittier police received a call at about 10:33 p.m. and responded to the 7000 block of Elmer Drive.

Police found a male and female victim. Their identities were not disclosed.

It was not known if foul play was a factor in the deaths.

Detectives and a forensics team were investigating the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countydeath investigationdead body
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway, destroys homes
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Irvine police search for 2 men suspected in fatal shooting
101 Freeway closed in Hollywood because of person threatening to jump
Getty Fire: Time-lapse video shows flames grow
Rep. Katie Hill resignation: Candidates line up for congressional seat
SoCal woman battling rare disease in search of liver donor
Show More
US extends protections for many Salvadorans living in US
'Dancing with the Stars' Halloween Night: dance-by-dance recap
SoCal business leaving CA due to crime, homeless, high taxes
Getty Center was designed to be fire resistant, expert says
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
More TOP STORIES News