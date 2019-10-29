2 found dead in trailer in Whittier, police say

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were found dead inside a trailer in Whittier Monday night, police said.Whittier police received a call at about 10:33 p.m. and responded to the 7000 block of Elmer Drive.Police found a male and female victim. Their identities were not disclosed.It was not known if foul play was a factor in the deaths.Detectives and a forensics team were investigating the scene.