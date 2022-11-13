2 French bulldogs stolen during armed robbery on Sixth Street Bridge, police say

Police said the two owners were sitting on the bridge when an unknown suspect pulled up next to them.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two French bulldogs were stolen during an armed robbery Friday night on the Sixth Street Bridge, and the owners are seeking the public's help in bringing their pets home.

Police said the two owners - who both had French bulldogs - were sitting on the bridge when an unknown suspect pulled up next to them.

That's when a second suspect, who was sitting on the passenger's side, got out of vehicle and demanded the dogs, according to investigators.

Police said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and began threatening the owners until they gave up the dogs. They took off shortly after.

According to one of the dog owners' girlfriends, who spoke with Eyewitness News about the incident, the suspect with the gun drove a black SUV with visible damage.

An exact make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

She told ABC7 her boyfriend's dog is named Rhino, a tan French Bulldog who weighs about 22 to 24 lbs.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.