Man, 4-month-old baby hospitalized after fire breaks out inside Pacoima home

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and a four-month old baby were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a home in Pacoima Saturday.

The blaze started around 5 a.m. on the 12700 block of Wingo Street, according the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said the man, who was carrying the girl, suffered minor burns. The baby had no visible signs of injury but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
