2 injured after vehicle slams into business in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were injured after a car slammed into a store in Downey early Monday morning, according to authorities.Downey police responded to a solo-vehicle crash at about 1:45 a.m. on the 8000 block of Paramount Boulevard.The vehicle crashed into a watch repair shop and then apparently caught on fire.Two people in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported.Both directions of Paramount Boulevard were closed.It was not immediately known what led to the crash.