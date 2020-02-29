SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people were injured on a cruise ship docked at Port of Los Angeles on Friday, fire officials said.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four people needed treatment, including the two injured on board a Princess Cruises ship.
No additional information was immediately available.
Follow ABC7 for the latest information on this developing story.
2 injured on cruise ship at Port of LA: Fire officials
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News