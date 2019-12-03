2 killed at Big Bear home, 1 in custody, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was in custody after a man and woman were fatally shot at a Big Bear home on Monday.

The shooting happened at a home on Sherwood Drive. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department detectives say a man and woman were found shot to death at the home. One person was detained at the scene and no other suspect is believed to be outstanding.

"The incident appears isolated to the home and there is no threat to the public," the sheriff's department tweeted.

No information was immediately released on the victims or the person who was detained.
