2 killed in fiery crash in Thousand Oaks

Two people were killed early Sunday morning after a fiery car crash in Thousand Oaks.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed early Sunday morning after a fiery car crash in Thousand Oaks.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. near Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon Circle.


The force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and catch on fire.

Westlake Boulevard remains shut down in both directions.


The cause of the crash is under investigation.
