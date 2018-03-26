2 killed in violent Garden Grove crash

Two people were killed in an early morning two-car crash in Garden Grove on Monday.The collision happened just before 12:45 a.m. on Beach Boulevard near the 22 Freeway.Officers responded to the scene and found a person dead and another unresponsive.There were no passengers in either car, which were both significantly destroyed in the crash.The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where the person later died.Police are still investigating what caused the crash. They're asking any witnesses to call the Garden Grove Police Department.