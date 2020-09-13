Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in Compton

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot at a Metro station in Compton Saturday evening, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are "fighting for their lives" after they were shot in the head in an apparent ambush at the Metro station in Compton, officials say.

The incident happened Saturday at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard around 7 p.m. The location is a short distance from the Compton sheriff's station.

The deputies were shot in the head in what appears to be an ambush, department officials say.

They were rushed to a local hospital.

The department tweeted: "Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."



Deputies have blocked off streets in the area and are searching for the suspect.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countypolice officer shotdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
SoCal air remains thick with smoke from raging wildfires
Lakers advance to Western finals with win over Rockets
2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway
Facelift complete for The Blue Boy at the Huntington Museum
Don't expect Peeps on Halloween or Christmas this year
Dodger fans plan to greet Astros with boos, flyover banner
Show More
When will LAUSD reopen? Beutner weighs in
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest grows to over 26K acres
Flooding leaves Bel Air neighborhood a muddy mess
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
More TOP STORIES News