2 men shot in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two men were found shot in North Hollywood Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Denny Avenue, near Victory Boulevard.

Two men were found - one man was found outside of a home with a gunshot wound to his upper body, while the other was inside the residence. That victim wasn't conscious or breathing, authorities said.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed an ambulance at the scene, where one of the victims was wheeled in and taken to a nearby hospital.

No information on a suspect or suspects was available. No further details were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.
