Shooting near The Grove leaves 2 men wounded, police say

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men are in stable condition after being shot near The Grove in the Fairfax District Monday night, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of N. Stanley Avenue at about 9 p.m. at the edge of The Grove, Los Angeles police said.

An argument occurred prior to the shooting, police said.

No arrest has been made so far in connection to the shooting.
