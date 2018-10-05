2 offenders walk away from halfway house in Los Angeles, prompting search by corrections officials

California Department of Corrections officials are searching for two men who walked away from a halfway house in Los Angeles. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

California Department of Corrections officials are searching for two men who walked away from a halfway house in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

Johnny Woods, 52, was serving a sentence for armed robbery when he departed the facility without permission about 7:45 p.m., according to the authorities. He is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weigh 209 pounds.

Jacob Stuck, 30, followed suit about 9 p.m. He was serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for false imprisonment with violence. He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 256 pounds.

It is unclear whether the two offenders collaborated on their escape.

According to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the two men were part of a program that allows inmates to leave state prison and finish their sentences at a re-entry facility.
