California Department of Corrections officials are searching for two men who walked away from a halfway house in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.Johnny Woods, 52, was serving a sentence for armed robbery when he departed the facility without permission about 7:45 p.m., according to the authorities. He is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weigh 209 pounds.Jacob Stuck, 30, followed suit about 9 p.m. He was serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for false imprisonment with violence. He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 256 pounds.It is unclear whether the two offenders collaborated on their escape.According to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the two men were part of a program that allows inmates to leave state prison and finish their sentences at a re-entry facility.