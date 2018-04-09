2 officers injured, suspect dead in Woodland Hills police shooting

Two officers were injured and a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Woodland Hills on Monday.The gunfire happened in the area of Corbin Avenue and Victory Boulevard after a pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle led to a foot chase shortly after 10 a.m.Los Angeles police said a suspect was struck by gunfire in the officer-involved shooting, which happened in an alley. It was later confirmed the suspect died at the scene. He was identified only as a man in his early 20s.Jay Bloom, who lives in the area, said he heard six to eight "pops" of gunfire."It turned out to be gunshots, and apparently someone was unfortunately killed just outside, in the alley right behind our house," he said. "Kind of a spooky moment, but luckily we're all OK."Two officers were transported to hospitals after the incident. Police confirmed both suffered non-life threatening injuries. One received cuts and scratches, and the other had "a more serious injury to his knee," officials said at an afternoon press conference.Authorities would not immediately confirm whether the suspect opened fire in the shooting, though investigators said they located a revolver at the scene.Officials were expected to review body cam and dashcam video during an ongoing investigation into the shooting.