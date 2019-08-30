2 people found dead on beach in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were found dead Friday morning on a beach in Torrance, authorities said.The discovery was made shortly after 7 a.m. on the sand near Via Riviera and Paseo De La Play, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a yellow tarp over the bodies as police cordoned off the scene and launched an investigation.The identities of the deceased and their causes of death were not immediately known.