Authorities are asking the public to help them identify two persons of interest in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman in critical condition in Monterey Park.The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Newmark Avenue. Monterey Park police responded to the incident.A woman was crossing Newmark Avenue mid-block between Garfield and Ramona avenues when she was struck by a car traveling westbound on Newmark.The driver fled the scene in a light colored SUV with chrome rims.Emergency personnel took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.The crash remains under investigation.Anyone with more information is urged to call the Monterey Park Police Department at (626) 307-1238 or the watch commander at (626) 573-1311.