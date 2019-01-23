2 persons of interest sought in Monterey Park hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

Authorities provided two surveillance images of persons of interest in a hit-and-run crash in Monterey Park. (KABC)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are asking the public to help them identify two persons of interest in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman in critical condition in Monterey Park.

The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Newmark Avenue. Monterey Park police responded to the incident.

A woman was crossing Newmark Avenue mid-block between Garfield and Ramona avenues when she was struck by a car traveling westbound on Newmark.

The driver fled the scene in a light colored SUV with chrome rims.



Emergency personnel took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Monterey Park Police Department at (626) 307-1238 or the watch commander at (626) 573-1311.
