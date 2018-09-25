2 sought in connection to theft at Corona gym

The Corona Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down a man and a woman possibly linked to a theft at a gym.

The Corona Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down a man and a woman possibly linked to a theft at a gym.

On Sept. 13, a woman went to Chuze Fitness to exercise and put her purse away in a locked locker. After working out, she returned to find the lock had been cut off and her purse was missing. In addition, her rental car, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra, was missing, investigators said.

A short time later, someone tried to use the victim's credit card to purchase gift cards at a Target in Norco, police said.

Corona police released surveillance images of a man and a woman they believe are linked to the case. They also released an image of a car similar to the victim's rental vehicle.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Officer Juarez at Jose.Juarez@CoronaCA.gov.
