2 sought in connection to theft at Corona gym

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --The Corona Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down a man and a woman possibly linked to a theft at a gym.
On Sept. 13, a woman went to Chuze Fitness to exercise and put her purse away in a locked locker. After working out, she returned to find the lock had been cut off and her purse was missing. In addition, her rental car, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra, was missing, investigators said.
A short time later, someone tried to use the victim's credit card to purchase gift cards at a Target in Norco, police said.
Corona police released surveillance images of a man and a woman they believe are linked to the case. They also released an image of a car similar to the victim's rental vehicle.
If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Officer Juarez at Jose.Juarez@CoronaCA.gov.