2 survive small plane crash caught on camera in Lake Arrowhead

Doorbell camera captured the plane descending rapidly before it fell out of view and crashed.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 survive small plane crash in Lake Arrowhead

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif (KABC) -- Two people survived the crash of a single-engine plane in mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The Cessna 210 crashed Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Doorbell camera captured the plane descending rapidly before it fell out of view and crashed.

The conditions of the pilot and passenger weren't immediately known, but they were alert and talking with responding firefighters, San Bernardino County sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told the Sun newspaper.

The plane was heading from Chino to Big Bear City, according to FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory. Air traffic control lost radio contact with the aircraft shortly before the crash, she said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake arrowheadsan bernardino countycaught on videocaught on cameraplane crashairplane
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Palisades Fire continues to rage at 835 acres; arson suspect sought
3 Kroger grocery stores in LA permanently closing over 'hero pay'
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
Husband allegedly tried to attack wife with knives at OC sports complex
Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks
Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Hall of Fame
Video shows deputies repeatedly tase inmate in cell before death
Show More
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
Albert Pujols in agreement with Dodgers on major league deal
Missing Texas tiger found safe
Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on
Police investigating triple shooting in Chatsworth
More TOP STORIES News