2 suspects on the loose after South L.A. shooting, car theft

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man is under arrest and investigators are searching for two additional suspects involved in a car-to-car shooting in a stolen vehicle in South Los Angeles.

Police say the incident began Saturday night when three men in a car were stopped at a red light and apparently became impatient and started ramming other vehicles.

A person in another car became angry at being struck and followed the other vehicle for a short distance, until the three men opened fire.

Some vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

But the three suspects then took off on foot and one of them, believed to be armed, barricaded himself in a nearby business, a trucking school.

SWAT was called and after several hours the man came out and surrendered without further incident.

The two other men remain at large.

Police say the vehicle they were in was stolen and has been recovered.
