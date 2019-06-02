2 suspects rob people at graduation party in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway for suspects who turned a graduation party in Pico Rivera into a home-invasion robbery.Investigators say two suspects approached some partygoers outside the home in the 8400 block of Buhman Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.One of the suspects pulled out a gun, forcing them to turn over their cellphones and wallets.The suspects then went inside the house and demanded everyone's wallet.When they took off, the homeowner got into his own car, chased them and the two cars crashed into one another.The suspects got away, sheriff's officials said.