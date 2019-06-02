2 suspects rob people at graduation party in Pico Rivera

By ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway for suspects who turned a graduation party in Pico Rivera into a home-invasion robbery.

Investigators say two suspects approached some partygoers outside the home in the 8400 block of Buhman Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun, forcing them to turn over their cellphones and wallets.

The suspects then went inside the house and demanded everyone's wallet.

When they took off, the homeowner got into his own car, chased them and the two cars crashed into one another.

The suspects got away, sheriff's officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pico riveralos angeles countyhome invasionrobbery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News