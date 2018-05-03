A man was arrested after two women in their early 20s were fatally shot and their bodies were found inside a car in Riverside, authorities said.Shortly after midnight Wednesday, a woman called 911 and said, "My brother just shot and killed two women," according to a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department.When officers arrived, they said the woman directed them to the vehicle and that her brother was with her."He was immediately detained. He was located with a firearm in his possession," Officer Ryan Railsback said.Officers responded to the area of Alhambra Avenue, just north of Cypress Avenue, and discovered the victims in a gray Volkswagen.The two women were later identified by family members as Miranda Durant, a mother of two, and Gabby Perez.The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Daniel Garcia, was in possession of a gun, police said. He was booked on suspicion of murder.The crime scene is located just across from an adult care facility. One of the facility's employees said he noticed the vehicle when it arrived at the location."I seen that car pull up around the corner around midnight or so. It came around pretty slow on that left side of the street. Scary really, you know, especially you know, I'm over here working by myself. It's very shocking," he said.The possible relationships between the three individuals were unknown, though police said the three may have known each other.