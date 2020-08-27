2-year-old stabbed in Victorville, rushed to hospital

A 2-year-old child in Victorville was stabbed and rushed to the hospital, according to authorities.
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 2-year-old child in Victorville was stabbed and rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 15100 block of Kimberly Drive after receiving a call at about 7:12 p.m.

Victorville paramedics treated the victim, who was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Deputies were seen coming out of a second-floor unit and searching the area for possible evidence.

Authorities are investigating and said that no suspect is in custody at the moment.

Further details were unavailable.
