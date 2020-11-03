Society

Public transportation services in LA area that are offering free, reduced fares on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For people who didn't cast their ballot during early voting and plan to head to a polling place on Election Day, Los Angeles Metro will be offering free rides to help them get there.

All rides will be free on Metro buses and trains throughout the day. Also, the Metro Bike Share program will offer the first 30 minutes for free, followed by a $1.75 rate for every subsequent 30 minutes.

Free or reduced-fare rides will also be offered by the city of Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Culver City Bus, Palos Verdes Peninsula Transit Authority, Pasadena Transit and Montebello Bus Lines.

Uber and Lyft are also offering ride deals on Tuesday. Find more information here.

Union Station and El Monte Station are being used as official vote centers.

Meanwhile, ballot drop boxes have been placed at 19 rail and bus stations:
-- El Monte Station and Union Station; El Monte Station can be reached
via the J Line (Silver) and Union Station by the B (Red), D (Purple), L
(Gold) and J (Silver) lines;
-- B and D lines at North Hollywood, 7th Street Metro Center,
Hollywood/Western, Vermont/Santa Monica and Wilshire/Vermont stations;

-- E Line (Expo) at Expo/Vermont, La Cienega/Jefferson and Downtown
Santa Monica stations;
-- A Line (Blue) at Willow and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks stations;
-- L Line at Mariachi Plaza, Union Station and Sierra Madre Villa station;
-- C Line (Green) at Aviation/LAX, Harbor Freeway, Willowbrook/Rosa
Parks and Norwalk stations;

-- J Line at Harbor Freeway, and Harbor Gateway Transit Center
stations; and
-- G Line at Sepulveda Station.

More than 11 million voters in California have already returned their ballot, but some last-minute voters will don face masks to make their voices heard at polling places in person on Tuesday.



"We want to make it easy for people to reach the polls or vote by mail and cast their ballot this election,'' Metro CEO Phillip Washington said. "Democracy works best when everyone participates in it and has a voice, and we want to ensure that voting is easy and accessible to all those who rely on the Metro system.''

Montebello Mayor Salvador Melendez said his city also wants to help commuters cast their votes.

"As the region's third largest bus system, Montebello Bus Lines is in a unique position to help local residents and commuters travel safely to the polls and exercise their right to vote,'' he said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
